Ocean Beach

High Surf Closes Ocean Beach Pier

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves, and beach erosion

By Christina Bravo

Ocean Beach Pier
NBC 7

Elevated surf across San Diego County forced San Diego lifeguards to close access to the Ocean Beach Pier Tuesday.

Waves in San Diego County were expected to be around 5 to 10 feet, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday before subsiding late Thursday, the National Weather Service said. A high surf advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves, and beach erosion. 

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Widespread Transmission, Dwindling Hospital Space

covid-19 long haulers 2 hours ago

San Diego ICU Nurse Battles COVID-19 Long-Haul Symptoms, Advocates for Long-Term Care

As surf increased Tuesday, lifeguards locked the gate to the Ocean Beach Pier so that visitors could not access the nearly 2,000-foot jetty. There was no estimated time frame for reopening.

The pier -- the second longest on the West Coast and the longest concrete pier in the world -- recently underwent renovations after 10 to 12-foot King Tide waves tore a chunk of the pier's railing off and damaged some of the wood paneling.

The popular pier was closed for more than four months as it underwent about $300,000-worth of repairs and upgrades.

This article tagged under:

Ocean BeachNational Weather ServiceSDFDhigh surf
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us