High Surf Closes Ocean Beach Pier

Elevated surf across San Diego County forced San Diego lifeguards to close access to the Ocean Beach Pier Tuesday.

Waves in San Diego County were expected to be around 5 to 10 feet, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday before subsiding late Thursday, the National Weather Service said. A high surf advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves, and beach erosion.

As surf increased Tuesday, lifeguards locked the gate to the Ocean Beach Pier so that visitors could not access the nearly 2,000-foot jetty. There was no estimated time frame for reopening.

The pier -- the second longest on the West Coast and the longest concrete pier in the world -- recently underwent renovations after 10 to 12-foot King Tide waves tore a chunk of the pier's railing off and damaged some of the wood paneling.

The popular pier was closed for more than four months as it underwent about $300,000-worth of repairs and upgrades.