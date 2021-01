A high surf advisory that will remain in effect until Monday has prompted San Diego Lifeguards to close Ocean Beach Pier.

The advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Monday. We can expect waves with heights near 3 to 7 feet with sets near 8 to 10 feet south of Torrey Pines, NBC 7's Crystal Egger said.

Surf will continue to build today and peak on Sunday. Take a look below for more information. Surf will remain elevated as we get into most of next week as well. #cawx #surfsup pic.twitter.com/aAiFh8aEqc — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 2, 2021

The surf will slowly decrease Monday night into Tuesday, but a series of long-period swells this week will bring periods of above-average surf through next weekend.