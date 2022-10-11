High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Carmel Valley

Traffic has come to a crawl on Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch said the crash was reported just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph crashed into another vehicle during a short pursuit. The incident happened near Carmel Mountain Road, according to CHP.

As a result of the crash, the two left lanes of the freeway have been closed. It is unclear when they will be reopened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details on what led up to the chase were not immediately known. It is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash and what the severity of their injuries is.

The investigation is ongoing.