crash

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Carmel Valley

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in the crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Traffic has come to a crawl on Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch said the crash was reported just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph crashed into another vehicle during a short pursuit. The incident happened near Carmel Mountain Road, according to CHP.

San Diego News

agriculture 30 mins ago

Supreme Court to Hear Pork Case That Could Raise the Price of Bacon

homelessness 7 hours ago

1,000 Candles Lit on World Homeless Day in Honor of Homeless Who Have Died in San Diego County

As a result of the crash, the two left lanes of the freeway have been closed. It is unclear when they will be reopened.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details on what led up to the chase were not immediately known. It is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash and what the severity of their injuries is.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

crashSan DiegoPursuitCarmel Valleycar chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us