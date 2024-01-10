battery fire

East Village high rise evacuated after e-bike battery fire

Fortunately for residents, the fire was already out when crews arrived, extinguished by the building's sprinkler system

By Eric S. Page

San Diego Fire-Rescue's Engine 19 at the scene of Tuesday's e-bike battery fire.
San Diego Fire-rescue

Fifteen people lost their homes temporarily on Tuesday after a lithium-ion battery fire sparked when an ebike was plugged into a charger in a high rise in San Diego's East Village neighborhood.

San Diego Fire-Rescue got the call Tuesday night a little before 7:15 that a fire had broken out at 1 14th St., at the corner of Commercial Street.

San Diego E-bike Incidents

Crime and Courts Jan 4

Woman sentenced in Carlsbad crash that killed mother riding e-bike with toddler

San Diego Dec 14, 2023

Port of San Diego's ban on e-bikes, e-scooters, most pedicabs at the Embarcadero begins

e-bikes Jun 28, 2023

‘We're all grieving': City of Encinitas declares local emergency after deadly e-bike crash

When crews arrived, they quickly located the scene; fortunately for residents, the fire, which was on the 4th floor, was already out, extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

However, water from the sprinklers had created "extensive" water damage in 14 units on the floor below, displacing those 15 residents. One person was examined for smoke inhalation but they declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The fire and water damage were estimated to have caused about $150,000 in damage, according to SDFD.

This article tagged under:

battery firee-bikes
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us