Chula Vista

High Hopes Dashed for First Chula Vista Pot Shop Proposals

Since January 2019, the city has received 136 applicants.

By Danny Freeman

Cannabis plant
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cannabis plants grow inside the growing room at the Oaza Alkaloidi cannabis cultivation and extraction facility in Shtip, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. A tiny part of former Yugoslavia is pinning its economic hopes on the medical marijuana industry. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

The city of Chula Vista has rejected every proposed pot shop in its first batch of applications since it started accepting submission a year ago.

Chula Vista first began accepting requests for authorized and licensed cannabis businesses last January, so far receiving 136 applications.

Applicants can apply for cannabis retail, manufacturing, testing, distribution and cultivation in city limits.

But according to documents obtained by NBC 7, the first 20 cannabis business-hopefuls that have gone through the application process have been rejected.

The reasons for denied applications ranged from potential owners or managers having criminal histories or participating in illegal marijuana sales in the past, to failing to provide fingerprints for future staff for a complete background check.

“The fact that we’re one year in, in Chula Vista and people don’t yet have their doors open is not surprising to me at all,” said Jessica McElfresh, a legal cannabis advocate and attorney.

McElfresh said Chula Vista’s application process is much more complex than other California cities.

“An extensive merit-based application process, more of a traditional licensing process on steroids,” she said.

The process has included retaining a third-party consultant, HdL Companies, who evaluates and scores potential businesses.

“I think they had a timeline or a possible idea that they would have this further along than they would have now,” McElfresh added.  

And while she believes this is progress and that Chula Vista is closer to legal marijuana in the city, even if someone were approved tomorrow, it’s still a way off from a business opening its doors.

“Bare minimum, six months, probably longer,” McElfresh said.

NBC 7 asked for an interview with the Chula Vista City Attorney to get an update on the enforcement side of battling illegal dispensaries in the city but did not receive a response to our request.

Chula Vista Pot Shop Stories

Chula Vista Jan 15

Chula Vista To Decide How To Spend Tax-Generated Money From Measure A

NBC Nov 2, 2019

Not Hard to Find Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Chula Vista

San Diego Nov 1, 2019

Upward of $10M Worth of Marijuana Products Seized From Illegal Chula Vista Pot Shop: Police

This article tagged under:

Chula VistamarijuanaIn the Weeds
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us