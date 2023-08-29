High Heat returns to parts of San Diego County through Wednesday

Scorching and potentially dangerous heat will hover over parts of the San Diego region through Wednesday before a cool-down brings some relief, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS on Monday extended an excessive heat warning through Wednesday at 8 p.m. for the San Diego valleys, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, where the mercury was expected to range between 90 and 104.

In the deserts, an excessive heat warning was also stretched through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures predicted to reach between 112 and 118.

Tuesday | The peak of the heat will occur today with another hot day for inland locations 🌡️ If you are outdoors for long periods today, please make sure drink plenty of water and take breaks. #CAwx #heatsafety pic.twitter.com/ARpAGsFahX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, a less severe heat advisory was in place, also through 8 p.m. Wednesday, for the mountains, with temperatures predicted to range between 90 and 102.

On Monday, the city of San Diego reminded residents to stay safe and visit designated cool zones at dozens of recreation centers, libraries and other public buildings with air conditioning if needed.

Hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts were also reminded to take precautions when visiting local trails and open space parks.

"As with any significant change in weather conditions, preparedness is key," said Chris Heiser, executive director of the city's Office of Emergency Services. "Extreme heat is no different. Make sure your family and pets stay hydrated and protected from the heat."

Sunday's highs reached 82 degrees in downtown San Diego, with inland valley areas reaching 97 and deserts ranging from 110 to 114 degrees. Coastal areas were in the high 70s with light winds.

An excessive heat warning was issued from Monday through Tuesday for the valley areas, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service

The hot, dry conditions were also expected to bring elevated brush fire danger in vulnerable areas through at least Wednesday.

Downtown San Diego will remain in the low 80s through the early part of the week but will drop to about 77 on Thursday, with a significant cooling trend expected heading into next weekend. Most of San Diego County will continue to be in the high 90s but will cool down by the end of the week.

To help San Diegans understand and better prepare for environmental threats including high heat events, the city developed the San Diego Hazard Dashboard. This new tool is online, here.

The NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles without air conditioning for any length of time, as death could occur in minutes when temperatures are high.

Officials suggest learning the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.