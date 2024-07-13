High heat brings chance for dry lightning this weekend over San Diego County

It will be at or near triple digits in the San Diego deserts this weekend with temperatures elsewhere near to slightly below average into the middle of next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

There's a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains Saturday and Sunday and continuing into Monday, forecasters said.

Weekend forecast shows potential dry lightning storms in Southern & Central CA, especially Sierra Nevada. This #CriticalFireWeather heightens wildfire risk. From 2020-2022, dry lightning has caused over 500 fires, burning nearly 1.2M acres. Visit https://t.co/sWZPoZLL7t for tips. pic.twitter.com/GXPXcQU2vp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 12, 2024

Highs in the deserts Saturday will range from 110 to 114 with wind gusts of up to 45 mph and from 91 to 100 in the mountains with wind gusts of up to 35 mph. There is a 20% chance of measurable precipitation in both areas.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Temperatures will range from 81 to 86 in the western valleys and 92 to 97 near the foothills.

It will be partly cloudy with patchy fog during the morning in coastal areas with highs from 73 to 76 near the coast and 79 to 83 inland with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

In high-heat areas, officials advised people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

🧊 Tap the link below for a list of places to cool off in San Diego County

Know the signs of heat stroke

We’re in the thick of summer and in the middle of a holiday weekend, which means you and your family probably want to spend some time outside to enjoy the sunshine. But make sure you’re being mindful of how the heat is affecting you. NBC 7’s Brooke Martell has reminders on how to stay safe during this heat wave.

How to protect pets from high heat

Heat warnings also apply to furry companions as well. San Diego County officials also advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:

-- exercise animals in early morning or evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and also skip strenuous runs or hikes;

-- keep pets' water supply in a tip-proof container, and make sure the dish always topped off and stays cool (as pets won't drink water that is too hot);

-- if possible, install a misting system to keep outdoor areas cooler;

-- be sure animals, if they are outside, are constantly in a shaded area;

-- avoid taking pets on car trips without air-conditioning unless necessary, as a vehicle can quickly heat up (on an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows down);

-- avoid walking dogs on hot pavement; and

-- allow dogs to use a child's wading pool.

The group of scientists hosted a roundtable to discuss their research about heat waves and extreme heat. NBC 7's Todd Strain reports on July 9, 2024.