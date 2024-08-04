San Diego beaches

High bacteria levels causing water contact closures at these San Diego beaches

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Officials issued a water-contact closure notice from Loring Street all the way south past Crystal Pier to Hornblend Street after the spill near Missouri Street on March 8, 2024.

Heading out to one of San Diego's beaches soon? You might want to check this list of water contact closures and advisories first.

Several San Diego County beaches were closed to swimmers and surfers Sunday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

⛔ Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

🏖️ Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar

🏖️ Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue

🏖️ Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

⚠️ Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ La Jolla, Children's Pool

🏖️ Coronado, Avenida Lunar

🏖️ Mission Bay, North Cove

🏖️ Vacation Isle, 150 feet each side of the southern drain

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

👁️‍🗨️ Here's what the beach water management tiered system means

Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)
Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)
Toxic Tide: The sewage crisis at the border

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.

Following the border sewage crisis

Feb 13

Toxic Tide: Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexico pose health risk to kids, elderly, pregnant

May 20

New task force to examine health concerns of South Bay sewage crisis

Apr 26

Toxic Tide: Chula Vista elementary students ask federal leaders to address cross-border sewage crisis

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego beachesBeaches
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us