High bacteria levels prompt water contact closures at these San Diego County beaches

Several San Diego County beaches are closed Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures at these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline;

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories at these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, a water contact advisory has been issued for the following location due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

County of San Diego Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.