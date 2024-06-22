High bacteria levels prompt water contact closures at some San Diego County beaches

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

San Diego County beaches under water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

San Diego County beaches under water contact advisories

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Coronado, Avenida Lunar;

-- Coronado, North Beach -- Dog Beach;

-- Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach -- San Diego River outlet to 300' south;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove, Vacation Isle -- 150' each side of the southern drain.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

