San Diego beaches

High bacteria levels lead to water contact closures for these San Diego County beaches

If you're heading out to San Diego's beaches on Saturday, check this list first

By City News Service

water contact closure san diego county news center
Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches Saturday.

San Diego County beaches under water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

San Diego County beaches under water contact advisories

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach -- San Diego River outlet to 300' south;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove, Vacation Isle -- 150' each side of the southern drain;

--  Mission Bay, North Bonita Cove -- 150' on either side of the restroom complex.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)
County of San DIego
This article tagged under:

San Diego beachesSan Diego County
