High bacteria levels closes some San Diego County beaches

Drawn by the allure of San Diego County's beaches? Check this list of water contact closures and advisories first.

Some San Diego County beach areas have been deemed unhealthy for swimmers and surfers Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

⛔ Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Carnation Avenue

🏖️ Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to cross boundary flows

⚠️ Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ Cardiff State Beach, San Elijo Lagoon Outlet

🏖️ Mission Bay, De Anza Cove - swim area

🏖️ Mission Beach, South Mission Beach Jetty

🏖️ Mission Bay, North Cove - Vacation Isle - 150' each side of the southern drain

🏖️ La Jolla, Children's Pool

🏖️ La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline

🏖️ Tourmaline Surf Park - Pacific Beach, Tourmaline Surf Park

🏖️ Ocean Beach - Dog Beach, San Diego River outlet to 300' south

🏖️ Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

👁️‍🗨️ Here's what the beach water management tiered system means

