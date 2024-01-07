San Diego beaches

High bacteria levels close these San Diego County beaches

By City News Service

water contact closure san diego county news center
Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Sunday for county beaches.

San Diego beaches with water contact closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline south of Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego Jan 5

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: San Diego Brew Fest, Who's Bad and more

traffic 14 mins ago

One-way traffic expected on SR-67 in Poway this week

San Diego beaches with water contact advisories

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

This article tagged under:

San Diego beachesSan Diegowater contact closure
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us