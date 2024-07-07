San Diego beaches

High bacteria levels causing water contact closures at these San Diego beaches

By City News Service

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches Sunday.

Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar;

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Local

San Diego Jul 3

You can get your passport renewed at these pop-up events across San Diego

Housing Jul 2

Want to live at a mall? San Diego City Council OKs apartments built at shopping centers

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Coronado, Avenida Lunar;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach -- San Diego River outlet to 300' south.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)
County of San Diego
Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)

This article tagged under:

San Diego beachesSan Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us