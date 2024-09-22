High bacteria levels causing water contact closures at these San Diego beaches

Heading out to one of San Diego's beaches soon? You might want to check this list of water contact closures and advisories first.

Several San Diego County beaches were closed to swimmers and surfers Sunday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

⛔ Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

🏖️ Cortez Avenue - Imperial Beach;

🏖️ Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

⚠️ Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ La Jolla, Children's Pool

🏖️ La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline

🏖️ San Diego Bay - Coronado, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

👁️‍🗨️ Here's what the beach water management tiered system means

Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. (County of San Diego)

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.