High bacteria causes water contact closures, advisories for some San Diego County beaches

Heading out to one of San Diego's beaches soon? You might want to check this list of water contact closures and advisories first.

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

⛔ Water contact closures issued for these San Diego County beaches

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north of Carnation Ave to south of Avenida Lunar

🏖️ Imperial Beach Shoreline, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive through north of Imperial Beach Pier

🏖️ Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

⚠️ Water contact advisories issued for these San Diego County beaches

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

🏖️ La Jolla, Children's Pool

🏖️ Coronado, Avenida Lunar

🏖️ La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline

🏖️ Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area

🏖️ Mission Bay, Fiesta Island - Northwest Shoreline

🏖️ Mission Bay, Ventura Cove - 300' north and south of the drain.

🏖️ Ocean Beach - Dog Beach, San Diego River outlet to 300' south

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

👁️‍🗨️ Here's what the beach water management tiered system means

