HHS: San Diego County in Nation's Highest Tier for Vaccine Acceptance

A U.S. Health and Human Services survey shows San Diego County has some of the highest vaccine acceptance rates in the nation, with just 11% of residents saying they probably or definitely wouldn't get the vaccine. Just 4% said they definitely would not get a shot.

The county's goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older. According to data it released Thursday, we're just past halfway to the gaol with 38%.

But just 2.7% of the county's administered vaccines have gone to Blacks, who comprise 5.1% of the county's total population.

Nearly 24% of vaccines administered in our county have gone to Latinos, and more than half, 55.5%, have gone to women.

Last month, an NBCLX/Morning Consult poll revealed a growing number of young adults may never get vaccinated. The poll found Gen Z and Millennial adults between 18 and 34 are now the most likely generations to say they will not get vaccinated,

with 23% saying they will not, and with 18-23-year-olds particularly disinterested.