Here's Where to See Sunday's Super Flower Blood Moon in San Diego

May's full moon is set to rise over Southern California skies on Sunday night, in the midst of a total lunar eclipse.

Sunday's "Super Flower Blood Moon" gets its name from a dizzying combination of spectacular visual traits. Here are some of the best viewing places to watch it:

Where Can I See the Super Flower Blood Moon?

This eclipse should be easy to spot, happening earlier in the evening and wrapping up completely before midnight.

According to the Griffith Observatory's monthly Sky Report, the moon is set to rise at 7:41 p.m. PT.

The closer you are to the coast, the less likely you will have an unobstructed view. For the best viewing experience, move farther east into the foothills or mountains and get away from city lights, said NBC 7's meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

"Any location with a clear view of the moon can see this eclipse, and binoculars will show the changing appearance of the moon," according to the Griffith Observatory.

The moon enters the darkest part of the Earth's shadow at 8:29 p.m. and will continue in that shadow until 9:54 p.m. when the moon moves out of the umbra.

The peak eclipse will occur around 9:11 p.m. It will completely leave the hazy part of the shadow, the penumbra, at 10:55 p.m., according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon.

May 2021's full moon and an eclipse will culminate in a super blood flower moon. Here are details on what that means exactly and how to watch it happen.

Those who do not live in areas where they have a clear view will be able to view a livestream hosted by NASA of the eclipse from various locations.

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe lucking out again, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn’t until 2025.