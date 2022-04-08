Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County Thursday

San Diego's recent heatwave is officially a record-breaking one.

As temperatures soared into the 90s along the coast and even higher inland on Thursday, four cities in San Diego County saw high temperatures that broke records.

Chula Vista, with a high temperature of 91 degrees Thursday, beat its record of 89 set in 1989 and El Cajon, with a high of 97 set an all-time high for as long as records have been kept (1899), according to data from the National Weather Service.

In Carlsbad and Oceanside, high temperatures were nearly 20 degrees above previous records, though records have only been kept for those areas since the late 90s and are not from an official climate site.

Oceanside saw a record temp of 98 degrees, surpassing its previous record of 81 set in 2010, and Carlsbad's high of 95 beat its previous record of 79 set in 2010.

Friday was expected to be another grueling day for San Diego and it was possible that some areas could see temperatures soar into the triple-digits. It's likely that more temperature records will be broken.

Temperatures began climbing on Wednesday and a heat advisory was issued for most of the county. The advisory is set to expire Friday evening.

A weather shift is bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend and the possibility of rain next week. More at the link below.