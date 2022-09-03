Record Breaking Temps

Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday

It was an especially hot beginning to September across Southern California

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3.

On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

Chula Vista on Saturday recorded a high temperature of 96 degrees, beating the old 94 degrees recorded in 1955! Chula Vista has been recording since 1918.

In Idyllwild on Saturday, temperatures reached 98, beating its old record of 95, recorded in just 2020. Idyllwild has been recording since 1943.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Weather Forecast for Sept. 3, 2022

Monday is likely to bring slightly cooler temperatures to the west of the mountains, but the worst heat is yet to come for the mountains and deserts on Tuesday, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Elevated rip currents are likely at beaches, but otherwise calm conditions on the coast, Midcap said.

