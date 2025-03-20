Here's when the SDSU Aztecs women's basketball team plays in March Madness

The madness for women’s college basketball has begun and there is a lot to unpack.

The 14-seeded SDSU Aztecs are set to take on the 3-seeded LSU Tigers in the first round of March Madness this Saturday at 7:15 PM PDT. The game is set to be played on the Tiger’s home grounds in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Aztecs ended the regular season on a scorching 8-game winning streak. They finished the season with a 25-9 record and won the Mountain West Divisional Championship game. The Aztecs start their March Madness journey in the first round against the 3 seeded LSU Tigers, a familiar foe.

The last time the Tigers and Aztecs met in the NCAA tournament was in 2012, when the Aztecs fell short. This was also the last time the Aztecs were in the NCAA tournament, until now. The Aztecs are looking for revenge in Baton Rouge, in hopes of completing an upset to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

In a press conference on March 16, starting guards Veronica Shaffey and Naomi Panganiban reflected on their season and their expectations for facing LSU.

“It’s been really fun…long journey ever since the summer. We had all the pieces we needed and keeping that together and the hard work we put in into the summer… it’s just you know very exciting.” said Naomi Panganiban.

Veronica Sheffey agreed.

“I love playing in those kind of environments. It’s like man this is what I’ve been working on for my whole life," she said. "These are the type of moments I wanted to be in and to be able to perform in front of other people’s crowds no matter what the crowds are saying, you got to lock in and focus and get the job done.”

