Here's When Chris Rock's Standup Comedy Tour Stops in San Diego County

While tickets to see comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped by Oscar-winner Will Smith shortly before claiming he claimed his statuette at the Oscars on Sunday night, are red hot in the wake of the assault, a still are still available for Rocks' show later this year at Harrah's Resort SoCal.

The performer was spotted checking into the Ritz Carlton Tuesday night in Boston ahead of his five shows at the Wilbur Theatre this week, the first of which is Wednesday night.

Will Smith smacked actor and comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and then won best actor for his role in “King Richard”; “CODA” won best picture at the Oscars; and more.

Rock is due to perform in San Diego County on Aug. 27 at the Valley Center casino complex. Fans, who must be 18 or older to attend the show at the Event Center, will have to leave their cell phones at the door in secure pouches.

Dozens of seats for the show are still available, according to Ticketmaster, including a pair in the front row. Those will set you back $357, unless you go the VIP route, in which case you will need to shell out $895, but you will go home wearing an exclusive, VIP-only long-sleeved tour shirt.

Too rich for your comedy blood? There are still 24 seats available for the show that carry the less-expensive but still hefty price tag of $202.50. That's without fees.

Chris Rock's comedy tour will make its first stop in Southern California when he performs next month in Indio.

Rock will perform April 8 at the Fantasy Springs Resort. The one-night appearance is part of the "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022," which opens Wednesday night in Boston.

Will Smith confronted actor and comedian Chris Rock on stage after comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

When Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars Sunday night, it not only rocked the comedian, it also sent his upcoming tour ticket sales soaring. TickPick, a secondary ticket marketplace, said that its sales for "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022" have spiked since the Oscars. The lowest price tickets for the Boston shows are around $125, with tickets also selling for as high as $1,350.

Rock's trip to Boston features two shows scheduled on Wednesday, two on Thursday and one on Friday. From there, Rock is scheduled to head off to Atlantic City and then Nevada.

