Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day

San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September.

What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day

All San Diego County public offices are closed along with:

family resource centers

animal shelters

county- and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites and monoclonal antibody centers

Only the following community resource centers will be closed. All other county parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

Valley Center Recreation Center

Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers

Libraries are typically closed on federal holidays and most will be, although the following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as designated "cool zones" amid a sweltering heat wave:

Ramona: 1275 Main St, Ramona, CA 92065

Borrego Springs: 2580 Country Club Rd, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Valley Center: 29200 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082

What's closed in the city of San Diego on Labor Day?

All San Diego administrative offices will be closed, including:

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices

The Family Justice Center

Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

Some public services will be closed or halted, including:

Trash pickup will be delayed by one day

The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center

All public libraries

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and the Tecolote Nature Center

All public buildings in Balboa Park, including: Balboa Park Activity Center Botanical Building Casa del Prado Municipal Gym War Memorial Building

All city recreation centers and city pools

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones will not be enforced. Red, white and blue parking zones will be.

Here's what will remain open in the city of San Diego

Golf courses and starter booths

City reservoirs

Chollas Lake

These skate parks: Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park Carmel Valley Skate Park Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park Robb Field Skate Park City Heights Skate Park Linda Vista Skate Park



What else you should know

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday in both the city and county of San Diego.