Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day

San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September.
What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day
All San Diego County public offices are closed along with:
- family resource centers
- animal shelters
- county- and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites and monoclonal antibody centers
Only the following community resource centers will be closed. All other county parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks will remain open:
- Fallbrook Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Spring Valley Community Center
- Spring Valley Gymnasium
- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)
- Valley Center Recreation Center
- Spring Valley and Lakeside Teen Centers
Libraries are typically closed on federal holidays and most will be, although the following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as designated "cool zones" amid a sweltering heat wave:
- Ramona: 1275 Main St, Ramona, CA 92065
- Borrego Springs: 2580 Country Club Rd, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- Valley Center: 29200 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082
What's closed in the city of San Diego on Labor Day?
All San Diego administrative offices will be closed, including:
- Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District Offices
- The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices
- The Family Justice Center
Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.
Some public services will be closed or halted, including:
- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day
- The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center
- All public libraries
- Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center and the Tecolote Nature Center
- All public buildings in Balboa Park, including:
- Balboa Park Activity Center
- Botanical Building
- Casa del Prado
- Municipal Gym
- War Memorial Building
- All city recreation centers and city pools
Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones will not be enforced. Red, white and blue parking zones will be.
Here's what will remain open in the city of San Diego
- Golf courses and starter booths
- City reservoirs
- Chollas Lake
- These skate parks:
- Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park
- Carmel Valley Skate Park
- Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park
- Rancho Peñasquitos Skate Park
- Robb Field Skate Park
- City Heights Skate Park
- Linda Vista Skate Park
What else you should know
Law enforcement, emergency animal control response, and other essential services will continue through the holiday in both the city and county of San Diego.