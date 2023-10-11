Israel-Hamas War

Here's how San Diegans can send relief to those impacted by Israel-Hamas war

The war between Israel and Hamas is creating a humanitarian disaster in the volatile region of the Middle East

Getty Images

Nearly 2,000 lives have been lost in the Israel-Hamas War, and thousands more fear for their lives.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: 22 U.S. citizens confirmed dead; Israel to form emergency government

Hamas launched attacks on Saturday, a blitz by land, sea and air that caught Israeli intelligence off guard.

Tuesday, Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the sealed-off territory, now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack.

Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Our community is really hurting right now. San Diego has a 25-year History with Shar’Hanaga, a collection of communities along the Gaza border, the Gaza envelope, as we refer to it, and these were the communities that were directly attacked," Sara Brown, regional director for the Jewish Committee in San Diego said.

Brown said there are a number of needs and they keep changing.

She said the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Federation of San Diego are raising money to send direct aid to those affected by the war.

Local

San Diego

San Diego parents sue Hyatt Hotels after toddler's 9-story fall at resort in Mexico

homelessness

California gives San Diego $20.75M for 2 homeless housing projects

Ahlam Muhtaseb, Ph.D., a professor at Cal State in San Bernardino, said Israel had prevented more than 2.2 million Palestinians from having access to basic needs. She is hoping a humanitarian corridor will be opened to allow aid in and injured people out.

“Gaza is under total Israeli military siege,” Muhtaseb said." The Israeli minister of defense announced two days ago that he will not let electricity, water, food, power anything into Gaza."

Janet Winston, Ph.D. is a professor at Cal Poly Humboldt. She spent time in Gaza. Winston is Jewish American but has taken time to better understand the Palestinian perspective.

“For quite some time, I felt a need to learn more about Israel and Palestine as a Jewish American,” she said. “If you are a people who have been oppressed for over 75 years from an occupying force, you want to resist that oppression, you want to resist that occupation, you want to resist the theft of your home and your land and you want to resist ethnic cleansing,” Dr. Winston said.

Dr. Winston is aware of the deep physical and emotional wounds caused by the conflict.

“The pain of not knowing where your family and loved ones are, the pain of having your home destroyed, the pain of children being murdered,” Dr. Winston said.

She's also aware of the need for humanitarian relief for anyone caught in the war.

“I would say reach out to donate to the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which is based in Gaza, Palestinians Relief Children's Fund, also in Gaza, and United Nations Relief Agency for Palestinian refugees in the near east,” Dr. Winston said.

Who are Hamas and why did the militant group attack Israel? What you need to know

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us