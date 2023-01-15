Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm

Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?

Most of the count saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.

The next wave of rain and storms arrives Sunday evening around 7 to 8 p.m. and continues Sunday night through Monday morning, NBC 7's Meteorologist Brian James said.

Here are the official totals from the National Weather Service as of 5 a.m. Sunday:

San Diego Coastal Areas (precipitation totals in Inches)

CARLSBAD 1.92

OCEANSIDE 1.85

CARLSBAD AIRPORT 1.80

MIRAMAR 1.77

VISTA 1.74

SAN MARCOS LANDFILL 1.65

EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 1.57

ENCINITAS 1.52

KEARNY MESA 1.46

MONTGOMERY FIELD 1.33

NATIONAL CITY 1.23

FASHION VALLEY 1.10

BROWN FIELD 0.96

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 0.76

POINT LOMA 0.71

NORTH ISLAND NAS 0.70

San Diego Valleys (precipitation totals in Inches)

SKYLINE RANCH 2.82

OTAY MOUNTAIN 2.75

LAKE WOHLFORD 2.72

VALLEY CENTER 2.57

ESCONDIDO 2.53

RAMONA 2.48

RAMONA AIRPORT 2.41

FALLBROOK 2.38

COUSER CANYON 2.32

ALPINE RAWS 2.27

POWAY 2.24

VALLEY CENTER RAWS 2.24

RAINBOW CAMP 2.22

COLE GRADE RD 2.20

BARONA 2.09

SD COUNTRY ESTATES 2.05

RINCON SPRINGS 2.01

RANCHO BERNARDO 1.97

HARBISON CANYON 1.93

MIRAMAR LAKE 1.88

SANTEE 1.77

FLINN SPRINGS 1.54

GRANITE HILLS 1.45

LOS COCHES CREEK 1.40

LA MESA 1.38

San Diego County Mountains (precipitation totals in Inches)

PALOMAR OBSERVATORY 5.72

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN RAWS 5.27

PALOMAR CRS 4.44

BIRCH HILL 4.22

MESA GRANDE 3.85

LAKE CUYAMACA 3.76

PINE HILLS FS 3.67

HENSHAW DAM 3.58

PINE HILLS RAWS 3.54

JULIAN 3.51

VOLCAN MOUNTAIN 3.42

JULIAN RAWS 3.28

LA JOLLA ERN TANKS 3.23

SANTA YSABEL 2.99

DESCANSO RS 2.98

LA JOLLA AMAGO 2.76

PINE VALLEY 2.62

MOUNT LAGUNA RAWS 2.48

MT LAGUNA 2.43

PINE VALLEY MESONET 2.39

DESCANSO RAWS 2.39

ECHO DELL 2.06

CAMERON RAWS 2.05

OAK GROVE RAWS 1.97

CAMPO 1.77

WARNER SPRINGS 1.76

RANCHITA 1.53

TIERRA DEL SOL 1.28

RANCHITA RAWS 1.11

San Diego County Deserts (precipitation totals in Inches)