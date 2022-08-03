Here's How Many Monkeypox Cases There Are in California and San Diego County

The monkeypox outbreak has been declared a state of emergency in California and a public health emergency in San Diego.

San Diego County saw its first case of the virus on July 23, which is spread mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox and leaves lesions on the body that begin on one side and spread across to the other. On Aug. 1, the outbreak was declared a public health emergency in the county.

Here's where the case count stands now, according to the California Department of Public Health:

NOTE: The California Department of Public health numbers can lag behind San Diego County data. The daily case count is updated by the county here. The case count as of Aug. 2 was 46.