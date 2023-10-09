Here comes a cool-down, San Diego, with wind on the way

San Diego County was expected to receive cooler and windier conditions Monday with a deeper marine layer through the middle of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Dense fog was patchy around the county for the early commuters to start the week. San Diegans will see gradual clearing, with potentially stubborn clearing near the coast and a slightly cooler afternoon.

Monday along the coast was predicted to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 73 to 77 degrees. The inland areas were expected to be partly cloudy with highs of 79. The mountains should be mostly sunny with highs from 78 to 87. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs around 100.

Onshore winds will be increasing the next few days, cooling our temperatures down. A cold front will also sweep through the area Wednesday night. During this time we will stay dry, but afternoon highs will be unseasonably cool.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Patchy drizzle may occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

Wednesday appears to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average, forecasters said. Daytime highs west of the mountains may generally be in the 70s, and in the lower deserts, highs may only reach the low 90s.

Westerly winds could increase over the mountains and deserts, with some strong gusts possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The region will begin to slowly warm up heading into the weekend, but not as warm as this past weekend. Temperatures will be more seasonable for the weekend ahead.