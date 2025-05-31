Brush fire in Pala area prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says

What to Know: Henderson Fire 183 acres; 5% contained

Evacuation orders : SDC-0040; SDC-0063; SDC-0064; SDC-0065; SDC-0112; SDC-0113; SDC-0114; SDC-0115; SDC-0159

: SDC-0040; SDC-0063; SDC-0064; SDC-0065; SDC-0112; SDC-0113; SDC-0114; SDC-0115; SDC-0159 Evacuation warnings : SDC-0063; SDC-0066; SDC-0158; SDC-0116; SDC-0117; SDC-0118

: SDC-0063; SDC-0066; SDC-0158; SDC-0116; SDC-0117; SDC-0118 Temporary evacuation point: Pala Casino Parking Lot, 11154 Highway 76, Pala, CA 92059

A brush fire that broke out in the Pala area was prompting evacuations on Friday, officials said.

The so-called Henderson Fire — which started around 5:45 p.m. — is burning near Henderson Road and Pala Mission Road and grew to more than 180 acres and 5% contained by 9 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

#HendersonFire in Pala [update] Fire is now 182 acres, currently most active on the eastern flank. https://t.co/rqePMHucdx pic.twitter.com/ewJyswf0r4 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 31, 2025

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for areas surrounding the flames. A temporary evacuation point is located at the Pala Casino Parking Lot at 11154 Highway 76, Pala, CA 92059.

Cal Fire says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.