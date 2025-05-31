Cal Fire

Brush fire in Pala area prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says

By Danielle Smith

Henderson Fire burns in Pala on May 30, 2025.
ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

What to Know: Henderson Fire

  • 183 acres; 5% contained
  • Evacuation orders: SDC-0040; SDC-0063; SDC-0064; SDC-0065; SDC-0112; SDC-0113; SDC-0114; SDC-0115; SDC-0159
  • Evacuation warnings: SDC-0063; SDC-0066; SDC-0158; SDC-0116; SDC-0117; SDC-0118
  • Temporary evacuation point: Pala Casino Parking Lot, 11154 Highway 76, Pala, CA 92059

A brush fire that broke out in the Pala area was prompting evacuations on Friday, officials said.

The so-called Henderson Fire — which started around 5:45 p.m. — is burning near Henderson Road and Pala Mission Road and grew to more than 180 acres and 5% contained by 9 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for areas surrounding the flames. A temporary evacuation point is located at the Pala Casino Parking Lot at 11154 Highway 76, Pala, CA 92059.

A map showing the areas under evacuation orders and warnings for the Henderson Fire as of 8 p.m. on May 30, 2025.
Cal Fire
Cal Fire says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

