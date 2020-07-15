Helpful Tips for Parents Ahead of Online Learning in the Fall

Some experts in online learning wanted to share some advice, to hopefully help parents and students start the semester on the right foot.

The biggest complaints they hear over and over are that students aren’t motivated or get lost in the mix.

Parents and students should both take the time to familiarize themselves with the online platform, and remember that kids will probably need a little extra help with some subjects, whether it’s parents helping with that, a group getting together virtually, or a tutor.

Also, structure is very important and the instructor can help. Parents, make sure your children’s teachers have goals laid out and create a game plan but also keeps kids engaged with fun lesson plans.

Parents may also want to make sure kids are getting a lot of feedback from their teacher, so that they’re on the right path.

“Schools weren’t prepared for the drastic transition to virtual instruction. Most parents are under the impression that online learning is comprised of self-guided study which includes students completing assignments on their own; but that simply isn’t true. Online instruction can and should be face to face with an instructor, and that includes guiding them and teaching them the whole time,” explained Daniel Makabeh, CEO & Founder of Tutor Me Education.

There are some benefits with online learning, like kids can ask questions to their teacher in private and with some lesson plans students may be able to record to reference later, and that may come in really handy for subjects like math.

