Hell's Kitchen Coming to San Diego County This Summer

The reality TV show-inspired restaurant Hell’s Kitchen is coming to San Diego. World-famous chef, and recent TikTok star, Gordon Ramsay, is opening his third U.S. location in the Harrah’s Resort on the Rincon Indian Reservation, just outside of Escondido.

The future location will join current Hell’s Kitchens locations in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe. This SoCal location is expected to be the biggest one yet, according to Harrah’s website.

Hell’s Kitchen fanatics can anticipate a menu similar to the Las Vegas location, with the addition of specialized delicacies tailored to the San Diego location.

In order to make high-standard meals after the multi-Michelin star chef, multiple hiring events will be held. Employers are looking to fill spots for cooks, bussers, servers and more.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The hiring events are scheduled as followed:

June 16, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in Corked at Harrah’s Resort SoCal

June 20, 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Float Rooftop Bar and Lounge

June 27, Noon - 5 p.m. in Corked at Harrah’s Resort SoCal

July 6, Noon - 5 p.m. in Corked at Harrah’s Resort SoCal

Make sure to RSVP for the industry mixer at the Hard Rock Hotel ahead of time on Harrah’s website.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the renowned beef wellington, don't expect Ramsay to make it himself, because he can only be as involved as his schedule allows, according to Harrah’s website.

Harrah’s Resort SoCal will continue to release updates and more details on the restaurant on their social media.