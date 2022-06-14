Gordon Ramsay

Hell's Kitchen Coming to San Diego County This Summer

Harrah’s Resort in Rincon Valley Center is firing up for their future restaurant

By Mackenzie Stafford

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

The reality TV show-inspired restaurant Hell’s Kitchen is coming to San Diego. World-famous chef, and recent TikTok star, Gordon Ramsay, is opening his third U.S. location in the Harrah’s Resort on the Rincon Indian Reservation, just outside of Escondido. 

The future location will join current Hell’s Kitchens locations in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe. This SoCal location is expected to be the biggest one yet, according to Harrah’s website

Hell’s Kitchen fanatics can anticipate a menu similar to the Las Vegas location, with the addition of specialized delicacies tailored to the San Diego location. 

In order to make high-standard meals after the multi-Michelin star chef, multiple hiring events will be held. Employers are looking to fill spots for cooks, bussers, servers and more. 

The hiring events are scheduled as followed:

  • June 16, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. in Corked at Harrah’s Resort SoCal
  • June 20, 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Float Rooftop Bar and Lounge
  • June 27, Noon - 5 p.m. in Corked at Harrah’s Resort SoCal
  • July 6, Noon - 5 p.m. in Corked at Harrah’s Resort SoCal 

Make sure to RSVP for the industry mixer at the Hard Rock Hotel ahead of time on Harrah’s website

If you’re looking to get your hands on the renowned beef wellington, don't expect Ramsay to make it himself, because he can only be as involved as his schedule allows, according to Harrah’s website

Harrah’s Resort SoCal will continue to release updates and more details on the restaurant on their social media.

