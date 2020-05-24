Helicopter Rescue After Man Falls 50 Feet From Sunset Cliffs

A man was rescued by helicopter after he fell from Sunset Cliffs late Saturday night, authorities said.

A man in his mid-30s fell 50 feet from the edge of a cliff at about 11:59 p.m. and suffered at least a back injury, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

San Diego police, firefighters and lifeguards responded to the scene and called for a medical helicopter to pull him up from the bottom of the cliff, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of major trauma to his back.

Battalion Chief Dan Eddy said they also suspected he suffered internal injuries.

The SDFD warns people should be careful near the cliffs and falls are becoming increasingly common.