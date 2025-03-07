Heavy rain floods roadways, prompts rescues in La Jolla and across San Diego

The sun was returning to San Diego County on Friday after a winter storm brought heavy downpours that flooded roadways and prompted rescues.

Rainfall was so heavy Thursday evening that the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory just after 8 p.m. The agency said parts of the county could experience minor flooding, including Chula Vista, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Ramona and Coronado.

Around that same time, a band came onshore in the La Jolla and Mission Bay areas, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe.

"This particular band showed rainfall rates of more than 3 inches per hour, which is incredibly heavy rain, on par with what we saw in January 2024," Bledsoe said. "The difference here is that the rain did not sit over any one location for a long period of time."

The following areas saw more than an inch of rain between 7 and 9 p.m.:

Clairemont: 1.72"

La Jolla: 1.59"

Scripps Ranch: 1.47"

Miramar: 1.24"

Mira Mesa: 1.17"

Water rescues

The heavy rainfall led to flooded roadways that caused problems late Thursday.

La Jolla

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pulled four people from submerged vehicles in La Jolla on Thursday night, officials said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, four vehicles were stuck in water around 8 p.m. along La Jolla Village Drive, which was closed in both directions between Villa La Jolla Drive and Interstate 5 following the incident.

SDFD also requested assistance from San Diego Gas & Electric after an electrical box went underwater, posing a hazard for crews.

Sorrento Valley

Two cars got stuck at an intersection in Sorrento Valley on Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened at Carroll Canyon Road and Pacific Heights Boulevard at around 8:50 p.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said two people were in one vehicle, and one person was in the other. Nearly an hour later, SDFD said swift-water teams had checked both vehicles.

Carroll Canyon Road was shut down in both directions, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Carmel Valley

An NBC 7 crew also captured video showing a car caught in water on Carmel Valley Road and Sorrento Valley Road in Carmel Valley on Thursday night.