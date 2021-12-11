Heavy Rain Expected Next Week, San Diego County to Provide Free Sandbags

The County of San Diego and CAL FIRE will be providing free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas as heavy rains are expected around the county early next week.

The National Weather Service said a storm is expected to arrive Monday, lasting through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday, the NWS said.

Current precipitation estimates for the storm expected between Monday and Wednesday. Most of the precipitation will likely fall during the day on Tuesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vNKpLdBOT4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 11, 2021

Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below:

Sand and Bags

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902

Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905

39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917

Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036

Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060

Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065

Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061

Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

Bags Only

Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901

Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906

Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906

Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916

Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019

Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025

De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934

Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935

Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948

Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066

Deer Springs Fire Station #2 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that aren’t covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees, and in areas that have burned, such as the areas that burned in the December 2020 Valley Fire near Alpine.

Rain runoff can also sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.

The county is urging people to call ahead to double-check availability and to remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.

For more information on to how to protect yourself and your property, visit ReadySanDiego's Flooding webpage.