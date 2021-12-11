Heavy Rain Expected Next Week, San Diego County to Provide Free Sandbags

The County of San Diego and CAL FIRE will be providing free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas as heavy rains are expected around the county early next week.
The National Weather Service said a storm is expected to arrive Monday, lasting through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected Tuesday, the NWS said.
Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below:
Sand and Bags
- Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
- Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905
- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
- Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
- Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
- Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
- Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082
- Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
Bags Only
- Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
- Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
- Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
- Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
- Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
- Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
- Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
- Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
- Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
- Deer Springs Fire Station #2 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069
- San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that aren’t covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees, and in areas that have burned, such as the areas that burned in the December 2020 Valley Fire near Alpine.
Rain runoff can also sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.
The county is urging people to call ahead to double-check availability and to remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.
For more information on to how to protect yourself and your property, visit ReadySanDiego's Flooding webpage.