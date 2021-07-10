Heat Wave Will Bring Scorching Temps to San Diego Mountains, Deserts This Weekend

A summer heat wave will bring blazing temperatures to the San Diego-area mountains and deserts this weekend, the National Weather Service reported.

A strong high-pressure system over the Great Basin will continue to expand westward, ushering in the sweltering conditions through Monday in most of the county, according to meteorologists.

An excessive-heat warning will run from 9 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday in the local deserts and a less urgent high-temperature advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains.

⚠️ Excessive heat this weekend ⚠️ very hot temps are expected for inland areas the next few days. What makes this heat "excessive"? Overnight low temperatures will remain very warm, allowing for minimal relief from the very high heat risk. Stay safe this weekend.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/dP17sPp7r8 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 9, 2021

Deserts highs could reach 120 degrees on Saturday and 118 on Sunday, while temperatures in the mountains is expected to reach 102 Saturday and 101 Sunday, according to the weather service.

At the height of the hot spell, lows temperatures in the deserts will likely drop no further than the upper 80s to low 90s, making for minimal relief even at night, forecasters advised.

NBC 7's meteorologist Crystal Egger said, our weather pattern stays warm into next week with close to seasonable temperatures for this time of the year. The strong ridge breaks down midweek allowing inland temps to drop.

The extreme swelter will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities cautioned.

Cool Zones

Due to high temperatures, San Diego County has opened the following cool zones:

Borrego Springs Branch Library, 2580 Country Club Rd.-- Open from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To view a full list and hours of operations of cool zones, visit the county's website.

Tips on Beating the Heat

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, take shelter in air-conditioned buildings if possible, stay out of the sun during the heat of the day and check up on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors.

While young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, it is much more imperative to avoid doing so during such oppressive conditions, amid which car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, officials noted.

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County.

California's Flex Alert

Due to extreme heat and high demand sweeping the state, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended its statewide Flex Alert a second day through Saturday.

The statewide alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. July 9 and July 10 as temperatures continue to soar and a growing wildfire in southern Oregon threatening transmission lines continues to strain the state's electric grid, the ISO said.

"Conditions on the grid became more challenging Friday afternoon when the rapidly

expanding Bootleg wildfire in southern Oregon was threatening electric transmission

lines, putting limits on the amount of energy that can be imported to California," the ISO said.