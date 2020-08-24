Heat Wave Brings Much-Needed Relief for Juice Bar Owner Surviving Pandemic

While many San Diegans have just about had it with the heat wave, the temperature spike is bringing much-needed relief to a small business owner who’s been surviving the financial clamps of the pandemic for months.

La Mesa resident Abraham Hoyos woke up early to beat the heat and get some exercise for himself and his dog.

"We just try to come out early in the morning, as early as possible and walk the dog. We try not to keep him too much in the sun, and make sure he always has water available and his booties. We have booties on him, so he doesn't burn his feet," Hoyos said.

While Hoyos said he’d prefer temperatures be 5 to 10 degrees cooler, Francisco Lopez, owner of Tropifruit Juice Bar and Las Pinches Tortas in El Cajon, is fully enjoying the hot weather, but for much different reasons.

"We welcome the heat… We have a lot of really good and refreshing options," said Lopez.

His restaurants offer smoothies, fresh juices, and milkshakes. At Las Pinches Tortas, milkshakes to-go are in high demand. With a long list of refreshments on the menu, it's easy to see why the heat has brought along a major spike in business.

Employees at Tropifruit said there was already a line of customers in need of a cool drink when its doors opened at 7 a.m. Monday. Temperatures had already climbed near 80 degrees.

"We've seen sales increase almost 50% which is very dramatic. At the same time, we know it doesn't last forever, but it's a welcome thing," Lopez said.