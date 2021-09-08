Heat is On: Advisories for County's Mountain, Inland Communities With Thunderstorms Possible

Warm temperatures are ramping up in San Diego County as mountain communities and inland valleys brace for a heat advisory this week.
Already a heat advisory has been issued through Friday evening for mountain areas while inland valleys prepare for a heat advisory from Thursday morning to Friday evening, NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. Temperatures will steadily increase across the county, with inland and East County neighborhoods most impacted.
“Everyone’s going to be heating up as we head towards the end of the week,” Parveen said.
The National Weather Service said that monsoonal showers and thunderstorms could be possible Wednesday, with the greatest chance of a storm forecasted for San Diego’s mountains on Thursday.
“There is a very small chance that one of these showers can drift into some of our inland valleys,” Parveen added.
The heat advisories and summer storm possibilities come amid a statewide Flex Alert that was issued for Wednesday. From 4 to 9 p.m., Californians are urged to conserve power due to increased temperatures across the state.
San Diego County will feel a bit of relief from the heat late next week, but not before the beginning of the week continues with hot temps.