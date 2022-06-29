Heat Continues for San Diego County, But Cool Conditions On the Way

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday for San Diego County, but highs of 95 are expected in some parts.

Highs between 90 and 95 degrees are in the forecast near the foothills, and between 84 and 89 in the western valleys. It'll be breezy in the afternoon.

A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego County valleys, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in those areas reached the upper 90s, reaching 100 degrees in some areas.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the National Weather Service warned. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside."

An isolated thunderstorm on Sunday over southeastern San Diego County produced 17 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and 94 in-cloud flashes in about 30 minutes, forecasters said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

In the mountains, highs will be between 86 and 95 with winds from the west in the afternoon. By Saturday, it is expected to be between 80 and 90.

"Wednesday thunderstorm chances begin to decrease as a trough of low pressure approaches the west coast, drying out the atmosphere and cooling conditions into the holiday weekend," according to the NWS. "Night and morning low clouds and fog expected each day near the coast."