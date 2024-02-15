Heartland Fire's 911 nurse-navigators kept 600 people out of the emergency room

Every year, 16,000 people between El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove call in to the Heartland Fire Department's dispatch center for help.

During the past year, however, nurse navigators have been able to help almost 600 people who would have otherwise gotten an ambulance and a fire truck — whether they needed one or not.

NBC 7's Amber Frias shares how callers who access the "nurse navigator" services will not be charged and does not require medical insurance.

Officials say a third of those 911 calls aren’t, in fact, emergencies.

“We've got people that call with a toothache, with a rash, with fever, and those are identified by the medical directors that are eligible to be transferred to the nurses,” Global Medical Response Nursing Director Lisa Edmondson said.

At that point, American Medical Response (AMR) nurses step in to get non-emergency callers the correct care, which could be a clinic referral, a telehealth appointment or just the nurse’s advice, if that’s all the person needs.

Edmondson said the nurse-navigators program takes a load off an overwhelmed emergency system.

“It puts available hours back into the system so that the crews are able to get to those life-threatening callers in need much sooner,” Edmondson said.

Heartland Fire Chief Bent Koch remembers specific times when the program would have been beneficial.

“One of the more memorable calls was when a caller called us because their fingernail hurt,” Koch said. “We sent out the fire engine with three personnel and an ambulance.”

Eventually, that person decided not to go to the hospital.

Callers were apprehensive about the nurse-navigator program in the beginning but have since grown to appreciate the tailored care — and saving an expensive ambulance trip to the emergency room.

Nurse navigator services are free to callers and can even include a free ride to the clinic.