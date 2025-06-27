Martin Ortiz, 41, rang the victory bell Thursday afternoon in the transplant unit at Sharp Memorial Hospital. He was discharged home after receiving a new heart just two weeks ago.

He was in the company of his extended family and two of his newest lifelong friends.

"(We call ourselves) the 'three amigos with broken hearts,'" Ortiz said. He met Gabriel Casas, 65, and Esteban Ortega, 51, in February when they were all admitted to the unit suffering from heart failure with a transplant as their only option.

As they waited for potential donors, they prayed for a miracle, kept each other company, along with their sense of humor.

“We started talking about food that we couldn’t have here, like tacos and carne asada. We were daydreaming about that," Casas said.

Casas got his transplant on April 21, and Ortega a month before that.

Their support team included encouragement and love from strangers who quickly became part of a newly formed family on the fifth floor unit. Each of the "three amigos" brought with them wives, brothers, sons and daughters who never gave up on the miracle that each of them would get a new heart.

Cinthia Casas is Gabriel's oldest daughter. She said, "We were here every day, learning with him about the process that was new to all of us. We did lots of prayer and meditation to keep him relaxed."

One by one, the family prayers were answered, and they all came together to celebrate each new heart and a new future. Ortega was first to ring the bell of victory, but he never stopped hoping for his other two friends.

“I had a follow up doctor’s appointment when one of the nurses told me that Martin was getting his heart that day. It was about time," Ortega said.

The transplant doctors are optimistic about each man's future.

"They have to take their medicine and follow up with us closely," said Dr. Antonio Duran. "They should be able to lead successful, normal lives and spend a lot more time with their families."