Hearing Scheduled for Placement of Sexually Violent Predator in Borrego Springs

An East County community will learn on Friday whether a sexually violent predator will be placed in their neighborhood after weeks of pushing back at the possibility.
Michael Martinez, 69, could move to Borrego Springs if a judge decides to side with the recommendation of the California Department of State Hospitals. He was convicted in four separate cases of crimes that included child molestation, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14, annoying/molesting a child and annoying a child under 18, according to the District Attorney's office.
San Diego News
Residents in the community have been vocal in their opposition to the possible placement, saying it would endanger their children. Sexually violent predators are given that designation if they’ve been convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that would make them likely to re-offend.
“When I was 20 years old, a predator broke in through my apartment window at night when I was there alone,” resident Nancy Mcrae said during public comments on the possibility. “They’re predators, they prey. They watch you. They know your habits.”
Mcrae was among several Borrego Springs residents who went to downtown earlier this month to speak to Judge David M. Gill to share their concerns.
The hearing for the placement was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.