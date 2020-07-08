Covid-19

Healthcare Workers Say Restrictions Are Necessary To Battle Pandemic

Some business owners and restaurant employees are frustrated about local officials further restricting and closing businesses, but many front line healthcare workers say the restrictions are necessary in fight against the pandemic.

By Priya Sridhar

San Diego’s increasing positive test rate and hospitalization rate has landed the county on the state’s coronavirus watch list. As a result, local officials followed the state's recommendations to close down bars, wineries and breweries that don't serve food and stop indoor dining at restaurants.

Terry Taylor, the patient care manager at the intensive care unit of Scripps Mercy Chula Vista, knows the restrictions can be frustrating, but she believes they're important to managing the pandemic. Scripps Health has treated 903 COVID-19 patients across their five campuses since the pandemic began. They currently have 122 COVID patients.

"I think we probably opened too early… It's heartbreaking that we have to take a step back, but I think it's the right thing to do," she said.

"Everything started to open back up again and we’ve actually seen that based on what the county is saying on where they're seeing outbreaks in the community, it's places where people socialize, restaurants and bars," said Dr. Abisola Olulade of Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown.

