Health Officials Working to Notify MTS Riders After Passenger Tests Positive for Tuberculosis

Those potentially affected are advised to consult with their medical provider or contact public health to arrange testing

Individuals who would like more information on this potential exposure are asked to call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621

The San Diego Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working to identify riders who were possibly exposed after a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July 16 were potentially exposed and are at risk for infection:

Bus route 950 from Otay Mesa Transit Center toward Iris Avenue Transit Center Monday through Friday between 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Bus route 950 from Iris Avenue Transit Center to Otay Mesa Transit Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blue Line Trolley from Iris Avenue to H Street from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Blue Line Trolley from H Street to Iris Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those potentially affected are advised to consult with their medical provider or contact public health to arrange testing. MTS employees identified will be tested.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County Public Health Officer. “Most people who are exposed do not develop the disease and TB can be treated and cured with medication.”

Individuals who would like more information on this potential exposure are asked to call the County TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.