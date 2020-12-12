Health Officials Urge San Diegans to Get a Flu Shot Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 vaccine approval has stolen the headlines recently, but San Diego County health officials are urging San Diegans to get a vaccine that is already readily available: the flu shot.

Flu cases are way down this year, and health experts believe the coronavirus pandemic has something to do with it.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

“It is attributed to these non-pharmaceutical interventions, many people are adhering to that and that has helped control the spread,” said Denise Foster, DNP, the Chief Nursing Officer for the County of San Diego.

This flu season, there have been 39 total cases. Last year at the same time, there were 1,220 cases, according to the County of San Diego. Health officials credit this year’s low numbers to physical distancing, mask-wearing, and good hygiene.

Influenza activity in the region is extremely low compared to other seasons, but you should still get a flu shot. Here's why. https://t.co/NG1ZvqnfgT — SD HHSA (@SDCountyHHSA) December 8, 2020

Emphasis is also being put on the flu vaccine because hospitals are already overburdened with COVID-19 patients and the last thing they want is a flood of flu patients.

“We really want to avoid what we’re calling the twin-demic,” Foster said.

It could also take months for all of San Diego’s health workers to get the coronavirus vaccine, making it especially important to keep the community healthy during that time.

This flu season, more than one million San Diegans have already been immunized for influenza. The County’s goal is to immunize two million San Diegans.

There will be another free flu shot clinic On Sunday, Dec. 13 at Tubman-Chavez Community at 415 Euclid Ave, San Diego from 9:30 am – 4 pm. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, there will be a free flu shot clinic at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 525 W. Vista Way in Vista from 9:30 am – 4 pm.

No ID or insurance is required to obtain a free flu shot. For more information on getting a free flu shot in San Diego County, click here.