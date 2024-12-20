California health officials to address response to bird flu

California leaders and public health officials on Friday are expected to address the state's response to the bird flu.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week declared a state of emergency over the spread of bird flu, which is tearing through dairy cows across the state and causing sporadic illnesses in people in the U.S.

The California Department of Public Health says the risk to U.S. people is low, with the number of people infected at less than 70, about half in California. Most cases are mild.

There has been only one hospitalization nationwide -- in Louisiana -- and so far no reports of person-to-person spread of bird flu in California. Almost all infections have been from exposure to infected cattle.

Experts say flu viruses are constantly mutating, so it’s possible the bird flu could become more dangerous.

On Friday, health officials from the College of American Pathologists, the Public Health Department and the Department of Food and Agriculture will address how the state is protecting residents and livestock against the illness.

State officials have said they expect more cases to surface among humans who have been exposed to cattle. The virus has been detected in 650 dairy herds across California. Newsom's state of emergency declaration should provide state and local agencies more power and resources to manage the virus.

"You’re talking about half a million cows that have been under quarantine because of avian influenza," said Dr. Michael Payne of UC Davis Veterinary Medicine. "Farmers whose herds haven’t been infected are obsessed right now with trying to make sure the virus doesn’t come to their herd."

The Food and Drug Administration says eggs and beef remain safe to eat when cooked properly. And while raw milk presents a risk, pasteurized milk products remain safe.