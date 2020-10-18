Health Experts Warn Against COVID-19 Fatigue

It's been months now and with no real end in sight, health officials are warning of pandemic fatigue.

“I’m so tired of this,” said Gray Crews, San Diego resident. “I can't wait to get back to normal life and I’m sure everyone is as well.”

Crews is out with his friends tonight, for the first time in months.

“I haven't been out with my friends in months, at least 6 months and these guys are really good friends of mine,” said Crews. “We decided to come out, watch the football game and get something to eat.”

He says he’s been taking the coronavirus very seriously. He’s been limiting his outings to work and the grocery store, but tonight he needed some time with his boys.

“We just miss each other,” said Crews. “We wish we could get back to the normal life but it's a process. We’re very ready for 2020 to be over.”

And while he says he's taking his, it’s those who aren't, that have him worried .

“You see a lot of people walking around with masks and then you see a lot of people who don’t walk around with masks,” said Crews.

Something Dr. Georgine Nanos finds concerning.

“I understand that we’re tired of having to socially isolated, but if you must gather in groups make sure they are very small groups who may have been tested in advance or something in that nature,” said Dr. Nanos.

Dr. Nanos says this is a crucial time to make sure you are following the health department's guidelines.

“My concern is that we’re going into the winter and cold and flu season where more people will be indoors," said Dr. Nanos. "I’m worried we’ll see our numbers creep up."

And with the holidays also around the corner, she reminds everyone to remember we are still in the middle of the pandemic.

“The expectation is that everyone does their individual part, takes some personal responsibility, and tries to maintain what we’ve been talking about all along,” said Dr. Nanos.