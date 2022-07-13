Health Experts Urging Caution as COVID-19 Infections, Hospitalizations Spike

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County is approaching 400, increasing by 25 people over the previous day's total to 398, according to the latest state data released Wednesday.

Of those patients, 45 were being treated in intensive care, up from 41 on Tuesday.

The county is seeing spikes in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, prompting local public health officials to encourage residents to be more vigilant.

According to the county's Health and Human Services Agency, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases remain near 10,000 per week, a number that does not include at-home tests. The HHSA also reported it has also seen an increase in re-infections -- San Diegans who have tested positive for COVID-19 several times throughout the pandemic. Prior infection does not necessarily prevent re-infection with some of the newer virus variants, according to national data.

Additionally, hospitalizations for COVID-related illness are also on the rise, up 66% in the last 30 days, the HHSA said last week. New ICU admissions rose 68% during that same time frame.

"Due to the increased level of community transmission, including re- infections, we strongly recommend masking, especially in crowded spaces or around family, friends and colleagues who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. "Our best bet in preventing hospitalizations and deaths is to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and isolating from others when sick."

The county reported 1,311 new infections and six deaths related to the virus on Monday, increasing the cumulative totals to 851,528 cases and 5,363 deaths.

Health officials have said that a majority of the deaths occurred in people with at least one underlying health condition, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.