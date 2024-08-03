At least 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Vista

At least three people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a head-on crash between two vehicles in Vista, officials said.

The incident happened near South Santa Fe Avenue and Smilax Road at around 8:20 p.m.

The collision is believed to be DUI-related, according to Lt. David Chandroo with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department did not provide information regarding the extent of the victims' injuries but said there are no fatalities at this time.

A SigAlert has been issued and is expected to impact the area for 2-3 hours, SDSO said.

The investigation is ongoing.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.