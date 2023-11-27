He was headed home for Thanksgiving in Campo. Then his friend found him on the road

Austin Spirz was just 26 years old on Thursday when he was headed home for Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Riding east on a Kawasaki at 5:30, Spirz's motorcycle was no match for a 2015 Jeep Wrangler headed his way at 5:30 on Sheridan Road in Campo, not far from Custer Road, according to investigators.

Spirz's friend was following him in a car, about a mile and a half back, but by the time he came upon him, Spirz was laid on on the road, unresponsive. The friend waited for first-responders, but it was too late to save Spirz, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said he died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso, as well as his limbs.

After the wreck, CHP officers determined the Jeep's driver, a 45-year-old man who was also from Campo, had crossed the solid double yellow line and hit the Kawasaki and its rider. The older man fled the scene, officials said later, but they arrested him the day after Thanksgiving, booking him into San Diego's county jail.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

An online fundraiser for Spirz posted on Monday, which had raised nearly $9,000, said that Spirz was a young father of three young girls who also leaves behind their mother, Aubree.

"Austin was a good young man, very hard-working and cared about his family very much," the family said in a message accompanying the fundraiser.

Tragically, the post also stated that another family member died not long ago.

On Monday, NBC 7 learned from the CHP that the man in custody is Gary Baker, who is being held on $50,000 bail. He faces one count of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing a death or injury. He is due in court on Wednesday.

The CHP is urging anyone with information about the case to call 619-401-2000.