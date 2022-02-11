OCEANSIDE

He Stole From His Brother Dying With Dementia, and Now He's Paying for It

Randall Smith's brother was diagnosed with early onset dementia

By City News Service

The Department of Insurance says Randall Smith then impersonated his brother during phone calls with the insurance company and forged the policy beneficiary's signature on documents in order to make six withdrawals without his brother's knowledge.
Getty Images

An Oceanside man convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his brother's annuity policy has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to his brother's beneficiaries, the California Department of Insurance said Friday.

Randall Smith, 64, bought a $1.2 million annuity policy and later obtained power of attorney for his brother Garrett Smith, who had recently been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Robert then impersonated his brother during phone calls with the insurance company and forged the policy beneficiary's signature on documents in order to make six withdrawals without Garrett's knowledge, according to the Department of Insurance.

Robert misappropriated more than $120,000 over the course of 14 months, the Department of Insurance said, causing his brother to incur a loss of around $92,000 due to penalties and early withdrawal fees.

Garrett died on Dec. 31, 2015, at the age of 56.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Updates From Beijing Jan 29

From Torino to Beijing: Coming Full Circle With Snowboarding Legend Shaun White

Chloe Kim 4 hours ago

After Securing the Gold, Chloe Kim Hit Her Head

Randall Smith was later convicted of one felony count of forgery in a case prosecuted by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us