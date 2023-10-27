Crime and Courts

He laughed: Flasher taunts victim in 3rd incident at San Diego City College

All three of the victims were able to provide detailed descriptions of the suspect to police

By Eric S. Page

For the third time in little over a month, a man has been reported for sexually charged illegal behavior on the campus of downtown's San Diego's City College, according to the school's police department.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday shortly before 4 p.m., when the victim was using a toilet in the fourth-floor men's room of the school's S Building. According to a "Timely Warning Notification" sent out by the SDCC police department later that night, the suspect reached his hand under the partition between the stalls, and the victim looked away. When he looked back, the flasher was kneeling on the floor, nude from the waist down. When the man saw the victim looking at him, he dressed and left the restroom.

A map of the San Diego Community College campus

The victim remained in the bathroom and called the police, reporting the following suspect description to the police: "Adult male, light complexion, possibly white, with dark leg hair. Subject was wearing dark-colored shorts, possibly gray, blue or black, black crew socks with ankles showing, and black lace-up Vans. Subject may have been carrying a backpack."

While police have yet to confirm the cases are connected, almost exactly a month ago, on Sept. 27 at about 9:30 a.m., a man the victim described as a "Hispanic male adult, mid-20s, 5' 7", 185 pounds, stocky build, short black hair, unshaven, wearing an orange sweatshirt, black shorts, black slides and a black backpack with the words 'Level Up' or similar" used a cell phone to record the victim after reaching under the partition from an adjoining stall. The victim then left the restroom, which was located in City College's C Building on the second floor, but remained in the area so that he could see the suspect and provide police with a description.

Building S, which houses sciences classrooms, and Building C, the Center for Media & Performing Arts, are catty-corner on the SDCC Campus.

Investigators later determined that the suspect description provided by the victim of the Sept. 27 incident "was similar to that of a subject that was identified earlier this week for indecent exposure."

NBC 7 has reached out to the San Diego City College Police for more details about the third incident and to find out if investigators suspect the same man is involved in all three incidents but has yet to hear back.

